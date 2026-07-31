Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on COIN. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $325.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $235.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $229.87.

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Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $402.16. The stock's 50 day moving average is $164.00 and its 200-day moving average is $181.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.Coinbase Global's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $346,684.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,991,110.64. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,718.17. The trade was a 92.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $5,970,285,000 after acquiring an additional 184,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,374,080,000 after purchasing an additional 189,080 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $963,912,000 after purchasing an additional 134,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,744,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $574,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase captured a record 10.3% of global crypto trading volume in the second quarter, up from 9.1% in the first quarter, despite weaker industrywide activity. Management also highlighted growth in derivatives, stablecoins, prediction markets, subscription services and Base, its layer-2 network. Coinbase Q2 profit misses estimates despite record crypto market share

Coinbase captured a record 10.3% of global crypto trading volume in the second quarter, up from 9.1% in the first quarter, despite weaker industrywide activity. Management also highlighted growth in derivatives, stablecoins, prediction markets, subscription services and Base, its layer-2 network. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, Needham and William Blair retained Buy ratings. They cited Coinbase’s expanding revenue streams, layer-2 leadership and potential upside from a crypto-market recovery, although price targets were reduced to $265 by H.C. Wainwright and $177 by Needham. Coinbase Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, Needham and William Blair retained Buy ratings. They cited Coinbase’s expanding revenue streams, layer-2 leadership and potential upside from a crypto-market recovery, although price targets were reduced to $265 by H.C. Wainwright and $177 by Needham. Positive Sentiment: A federal judge dismissed much of a customer lawsuit alleging Coinbase illegally sold unregistered securities, reducing a potentially significant legal liability. Coinbase beats much of customer lawsuit over US token sales

A federal judge dismissed much of a customer lawsuit alleging Coinbase illegally sold unregistered securities, reducing a potentially significant legal liability. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Brian Armstrong remains optimistic that the CLARITY Act will advance, but said Coinbase can continue operating normally even if the legislation is delayed. Passage could provide clearer rules and help attract customers, while failure would prolong regulatory uncertainty. Brian Armstrong on the Crypto Act

CEO Brian Armstrong remains optimistic that the CLARITY Act will advance, but said Coinbase can continue operating normally even if the legislation is delayed. Passage could provide clearer rules and help attract customers, while failure would prolong regulatory uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Coinbase reported a third consecutive quarterly loss: GAAP revenue fell 18.5% year over year to $1.22 billion, below the roughly $1.29 billion consensus, while the net loss was $359.5 million, or $1.36 per share. Transaction revenue declined 21% to $599 million as crypto spot volumes and volatility weakened. Crypto exchange Coinbase reports third straight quarterly loss

Coinbase reported a third consecutive quarterly loss: GAAP revenue fell 18.5% year over year to $1.22 billion, below the roughly $1.29 billion consensus, while the net loss was $359.5 million, or $1.36 per share. Transaction revenue declined 21% to $599 million as crypto spot volumes and volatility weakened. Negative Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright cut its 2026 EPS forecast to a $0.15 loss from a $1.30 profit, while other analysts also lowered estimates and targets. The revisions signal that trading weakness may persist longer than previously expected.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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