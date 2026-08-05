Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.42% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hut 8 from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hut 8 from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.50.

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Hut 8 Trading Down 9.7%

NASDAQ HUT opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 4.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $140.80.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.72). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%.The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, insider Victor Semah sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,922,250. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $910,147.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,240,295.29. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,206 shares of company stock worth $11,376,242. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 175.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 35.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company's stock.

Hut 8 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hut 8 reported significant progress in its power-first strategy, including 949 megawatts of contracted AI data-center capacity, approximately $26.6 billion in expected aggregate base-term contract value and more than $1.75 billion in expected average annual NOI. Hut 8 Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Hut 8 reported significant progress in its power-first strategy, including 949 megawatts of contracted AI data-center capacity, approximately in expected aggregate base-term contract value and more than in expected average annual NOI. Positive Sentiment: The company secured $7.5 billion of fully amortizing, investment-grade project financing without parent-level recourse or equity dilution. Management also completed commercialization of its first gigawatt-scale AI campus and signed a subsequent 352-megawatt lease at Beacon Point, which targets roughly $9.8 billion in base-term value. Hut 8 Outlines 8.7 GW Pipeline

The company secured of fully amortizing, investment-grade project financing without parent-level recourse or equity dilution. Management also completed commercialization of its first gigawatt-scale AI campus and signed a subsequent 352-megawatt lease at Beacon Point, which targets roughly in base-term value. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investment view argues that improving adjusted EBITDA and expanded gross margins—reported at 64%—could make Hut 8’s future contracted cash flows more valuable as the AI infrastructure buildout progresses. Hut 8 Q2 2026: Buy the Transition Before It Shows in Earnings

A bullish investment view argues that improving adjusted EBITDA and expanded gross margins—reported at 64%—could make Hut 8’s future contracted cash flows more valuable as the AI infrastructure buildout progresses. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity saw investors purchase 25,995 call options, about 25% above typical volume. This may indicate speculative bullish positioning but does not confirm a fundamental change in valuation.

Unusually heavy options activity saw investors purchase 25,995 call options, about 25% above typical volume. This may indicate speculative bullish positioning but does not confirm a fundamental change in valuation. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed key expectations: revenue was $72.66 million versus the $79.37 million analyst estimate, while the reported GAAP loss per share was wider than consensus in the company’s earnings coverage. Losses were also affected by bitcoin mark-to-market volatility, highlighting continued earnings exposure to cryptocurrency prices. Hut 8 Second Quarter Earnings Report

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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