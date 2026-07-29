Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) Stock Price

T1 Energy (NYSE:TE - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.29% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised T1 Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of T1 Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of T1 Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T1 Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.00.

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T1 Energy Stock Down 15.6%

Shares of T1 Energy stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. T1 Energy has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

T1 Energy (NYSE:TE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $177.65 million for the quarter. T1 Energy had a negative net margin of 42.30% and a negative return on equity of 150.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T1 Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T1 Energy

In related news, major shareholder Solar (Schweiz) Ag Trina sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $77,330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,652,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $249,512,684.96. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T1 Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in T1 Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T1 Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in T1 Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about T1 Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting T1 Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: T1 Energy issued second-quarter 2026 revenue guidance of $245 million to $255 million , well above the approximately $185.4 million analyst consensus. The outlook suggests substantially stronger sales than expected and was the primary favorable operating update. T1 Announces Preliminary Results for Second Quarter 2026

T1 Energy issued second-quarter 2026 revenue guidance of , well above the approximately $185.4 million analyst consensus. The outlook suggests substantially stronger sales than expected and was the primary favorable operating update. Positive Sentiment: The company acquired foundational TOPCon solar-cell and module patents, related intellectual property and other assets from Evervolt Green Energy. T1 said the technology is among the most advanced commercially viable solar technologies, potentially strengthening its product competitiveness and long-term manufacturing position. T1 Announces Acquisition of Advanced Solar Intellectual Property Rights from Evervolt

The company acquired foundational TOPCon solar-cell and module patents, related intellectual property and other assets from Evervolt Green Energy. T1 said the technology is among the most advanced commercially viable solar technologies, potentially strengthening its product competitiveness and long-term manufacturing position. Neutral Sentiment: The Evervolt transaction carries total consideration of $135 million . Owning technology that T1 previously licensed could improve control over its roadmap and economics, but investors will assess the acquisition price, funding requirements and the time needed to convert the intellectual property into higher margins and production growth. T1 Energy Acquires Solar Patents and Intellectual Property From Evervolt

The Evervolt transaction carries total consideration of . Owning technology that T1 previously licensed could improve control over its roadmap and economics, but investors will assess the acquisition price, funding requirements and the time needed to convert the intellectual property into higher margins and production growth. Negative Sentiment: Law firm Block & Leviton announced an investigation into potential securities-law violations involving T1 Energy. Although the announcement does not establish wrongdoing, the investigation adds legal, reputational and headline risk and may weigh on investor sentiment. T1 Energy Investigation

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

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