Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAND. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bandwidth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bandwidth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.75.

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Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 549,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -137.95 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.58 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.Bandwidth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 9,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $426,952.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,235.50. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,031,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,174.64. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,551 shares of company stock worth $2,282,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,647,000 after buying an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,592,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company's stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates a cloud-based communications platform that provides voice, messaging and emergency services APIs for enterprises and developers. Through its proprietary network and software-as-a-service model, the company enables customers to integrate programmable voice calls, text messaging and 9-1-1 routing into their applications. Bandwidth's solutions aim to reduce complexity and improve reliability in mission-critical communications, serving industries such as healthcare, financial services, on-demand mobility and customer engagement.

Founded in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina by co-founders David Morken and Henry Kaestner, Bandwidth initially focused on voice-over-IP infrastructure before evolving into a full communications API provider.

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