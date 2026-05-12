Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.21.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,055,792.58. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 9,463 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $283,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 299,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,981,040. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,706. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 7,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, BAM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BAM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 revenue guidance, signaling confidence that demand for personalized care remains strong. Hims & Hers raises 2026 revenue forecast on strong demand for personalized care

Management raised 2026 revenue guidance, signaling confidence that demand for personalized care remains strong. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted new care offerings and expansion of its digital healthcare platform, including labs, menopause and testosterone care, plus a Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership. Hims & Hers Expands Digital Healthcare Platform via New Care Offerings

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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