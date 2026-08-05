Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Wall Street Zen cut Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.31.

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Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 985.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.81. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $157.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.50 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm's revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,481.94. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,582. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lattice Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Lattice reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.53, versus the $0.44 consensus estimate, while revenue reached a record $201.1 million, up 62.2% year over year and ahead of the $185.5 million forecast. GAAP gross margin was 70.3%, and operating cash flow was $88.3 million. Lattice Semiconductor Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Lattice reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.53, versus the $0.44 consensus estimate, while revenue reached a record $201.1 million, up 62.2% year over year and ahead of the $185.5 million forecast. GAAP gross margin was 70.3%, and operating cash flow was $88.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was well above analyst estimates. Lattice forecast EPS of $0.54 to $0.58, compared with the $0.43 consensus estimate. FPGA revenue is expected to be $210 million to $230 million, while total revenue—including roughly two months of AMI contribution—is projected at $245 million to $265 million, versus analysts’ $192.8 million estimate. Lattice Semiconductor Earnings and Guidance

Lattice forecast EPS of $0.54 to $0.58, compared with the $0.43 consensus estimate. FPGA revenue is expected to be $210 million to $230 million, while total revenue—including roughly two months of AMI contribution—is projected at $245 million to $265 million, versus analysts’ $192.8 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: The AMI acquisition has closed. The $1.65 billion transaction should contribute to results beginning in the third quarter, potentially strengthening growth but also increasing execution and integration demands. Lattice Reports Record Q2 Revenue

The $1.65 billion transaction should contribute to results beginning in the third quarter, potentially strengthening growth but also increasing execution and integration demands. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $175 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced $138 share price. Rosenblatt Reaffirms Buy Rating

implying substantial upside from the referenced $138 share price. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and presentation provide additional detail on the quarter, product demand, and the AMI integration, but the supplied reports do not identify a separate new catalyst beyond the reported results and guidance. Lattice Q2 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and presentation provide additional detail on the quarter, product demand, and the AMI integration, but the supplied reports do not identify a separate new catalyst beyond the reported results and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading data shows persistent selling. Quiver reported 57 insider sales and no insider purchases over the past six months. This may weigh on sentiment, although such transactions can reflect scheduled selling or personal diversification rather than management’s outlook. Lattice Insider Trading Data

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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