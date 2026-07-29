Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the company's current price.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.77.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $259.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $183.00 and a 52-week high of $339.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

More NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. NXP reported adjusted earnings of $3.61 per share, above the $3.52–$3.54 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.50 billion, topping estimates near $3.47 billion. Earnings increased from $2.72 per share in the prior-year quarter. NXP Semiconductors Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

NXP reported adjusted earnings of $3.61 per share, above the $3.52–$3.54 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.50 billion, topping estimates near $3.47 billion. Earnings increased from $2.72 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Management said revenue increased across all end markets and regions, with particular strength in software-defined vehicles and physical artificial intelligence. NXP also identified data centers as an emerging growth opportunity, supported by demand for processing, connectivity and security products. NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management said revenue increased across all end markets and regions, with particular strength in software-defined vehicles and physical artificial intelligence. NXP also identified data centers as an emerging growth opportunity, supported by demand for processing, connectivity and security products. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was raised alongside the earnings report. NXP forecast revenue of approximately $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion and earnings of $3.89 to $4.32 per share. The revenue outlook was above or around analyst expectations, while the EPS range had a midpoint above consensus but a lower bound below it.

NXP forecast revenue of approximately $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion and earnings of $3.89 to $4.32 per share. The revenue outlook was above or around analyst expectations, while the EPS range had a midpoint above consensus but a lower bound below it. Negative Sentiment: The “beat-and-raise” outlook failed to impress investors. Despite better-than-expected quarterly results and generally favorable guidance, the market appears to have expected a more substantial upgrade or stronger forward-growth signal. Concerns about the magnitude and consistency of future gains are weighing on NXPI, particularly after its recent decline. NXPI Stock Falls As Dutch Chipmaker's Outlook Fails To Impress

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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