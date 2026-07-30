Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share and revenue of $10.4250 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.40% and a negative net margin of 284.18%. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $123.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $105.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nektar Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 10,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $603,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,923,514.40. The trade was a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 5,681 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $397,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,756 shares in the company, valued at $682,920. This represents a 36.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,205. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company's stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics NASDAQ: NKTR is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar's product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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