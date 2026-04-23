Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.50 and traded as high as $139.93. Nelnet shares last traded at $139.6480, with a volume of 132,059 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NNI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nelnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.00.

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Nelnet Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 28.27 and a current ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.50.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Nelnet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $392.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $382.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Nelnet's payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,029 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $23,199,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,316 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 41,302 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc NYSE: NNI is a diversified education services company founded in 1978 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Originally established as the National Education Loan Network by Michael S. Dunlap, the company has grown into a prominent provider of student loan servicing and education finance solutions in the United States.

At the core of Nelnet's business is student loan servicing, where it administers and manages federal and private education loans on behalf of borrowers and lending partners.

Further Reading

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