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Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Neo Performance Materials logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Neo Performance Materials hit a new 52-week high after BMO Capital Markets raised its price target sharply from C$43 to C$60. The stock traded as high as C$43.90, up about 6.6% on the day.
  • Other analysts have also turned more bullish, including ATB Cormark raising its target to C$53.50 with an outperform rating and Stifel Nicolaus lifting its target to C$38.00. The consensus analyst rating remains Buy with a consensus price target of C$50.50.
  • The company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.47 on revenue of C$215.44 million and paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.10 per share. It has a market cap of about C$2.05 billion and is expected to earn 0.675 EPS for the current year.
  • Interested in Neo Performance Materials? Here are five stocks we like better.

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$60.00. The stock traded as high as C$43.90 and last traded at C$43.85, with a volume of 28672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.82.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$43.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 6.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -185.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day moving average is C$33.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.89.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.44 million during the quarter. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.6753356 EPS for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Neo Performance Materials's dividend payout ratio is -120.72%.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Free Report)

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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