NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the medical research company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.79% from the company's previous close.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded NeoGenomics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised NeoGenomics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.14.

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NeoGenomics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NEO opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.42.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $201.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 5,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $59,916.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,154.38. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,509 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,968 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting NeoGenomics

Here are the key news stories impacting NeoGenomics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: NeoGenomics reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, compared with the $0.03 FactSet consensus estimate. Revenue reached $201.66 million, exceeding expectations of $196.93 million and increasing 11.2% year over year. NeoGenomics Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NeoGenomics reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, compared with the $0.03 FactSet consensus estimate. Revenue reached $201.66 million, exceeding expectations of $196.93 million and increasing 11.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue outlook raised: Management forecast 2026 revenue of $802 million to $806 million, above the analyst consensus of approximately $800.3 million. The increased outlook reinforces the positive reaction to the quarterly results. NeoGenomics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management forecast 2026 revenue of $802 million to $806 million, above the analyst consensus of approximately $800.3 million. The increased outlook reinforces the positive reaction to the quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Results presentation highlighted operating momentum: The earnings materials and conference coverage focused on stronger profit and sales performance, with the company exceeding second-quarter expectations and improving its annual outlook. NeoGenomics 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

The earnings materials and conference coverage focused on stronger profit and sales performance, with the company exceeding second-quarter expectations and improving its annual outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains Hold: Despite the earnings beat and guidance increase, NeoGenomics continues to carry a consensus “Hold” rating, indicating that investors may want additional evidence of sustained profitability. NeoGenomics Receives Consensus Hold Rating

Despite the earnings beat and guidance increase, NeoGenomics continues to carry a consensus “Hold” rating, indicating that investors may want additional evidence of sustained profitability. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: The company continues to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity, while analysts still expect a full-year loss, which could limit further upside if operating improvements do not continue.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company's core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

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