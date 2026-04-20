Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.1154.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Neptune Insurance from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore set a $30.00 price target on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Neptune Insurance from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Neptune Insurance from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neptune Insurance from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Insider Transactions at Neptune Insurance

In other Neptune Insurance news, Director Michael Warren Vostrizansky acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $494,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor R. Burgess acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $935,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,082,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,972,256.44. This trade represents a 2.46% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Neptune Insurance Trading Down 0.3%

Neptune Insurance stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. Neptune Insurance has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million.

Neptune Insurance Company Profile

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

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