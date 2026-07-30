Nerdy (NRDY) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.33 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.27%.

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of NRDY opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 258,204 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $250,457.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 477,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,906.31. This trade represents a 117.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 978,311 shares of company stock valued at $950,853. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nerdy

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc NYSE: NRDY is an American education technology company that operates a live online learning marketplace. Through its flagship Varsity Tutors platform, the company connects students, professionals and lifelong learners with a network of thousands of educators for personalized one-on-one tutoring, group classes and test preparation. The platform leverages proprietary matching algorithms to pair learners with instructors based on subject expertise, learning style and scheduling preferences.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Chuck Cohn, Nerdy began as Varsity Tutors in Washington, DC, before establishing its headquarters in St.

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