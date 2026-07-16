Neste OYJ (NTOIY) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its resultson Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Neste OYJ to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $7.2310 billion for the quarter.

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Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Neste OYJ had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.78%.The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. On average, analysts expect Neste OYJ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Neste OYJ Trading Up 0.1%

NTOIY stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Neste OYJ has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTOIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neste OYJ currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neste OYJ

Neste OYJ Company Profile

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

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