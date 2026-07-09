Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 697,833 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session's volume of 436,786 shares.The stock last traded at $102.82 and had previously closed at $103.49.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NSRGY. Erste Group Bank upgraded Nestle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Nestle Trading Down 0.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Nestle by 2,727.9% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 65,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares during the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestle during the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestle by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 957,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in shares of Nestle by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 37,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nestle in the first quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company's main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

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