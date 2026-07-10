Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Stock Price Up 0.1% - What's Next?

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP - Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 118,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 173,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Net Lease Office Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Net Lease Office Properties from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Net Lease Office Properties currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 122.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,699 shares of the company's stock worth $47,595,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 524,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 243,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 414,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,758 shares of the company's stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties NYSE: NLOP is a real estate investment trust organized to acquire and manage single-tenant office properties subject to long-term net leases. The company seeks to generate stable, contracting cash flows by entering into sale-leaseback transactions and investment-grade lease agreements with corporate tenants. NLOP's portfolio is intended to provide investors with exposure to a diversified base of office assets while retaining the structural benefits of net lease arrangements.

The REIT's business model centers on acquiring office buildings that are leased to creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases, whereby the tenant is responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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