NET Power (NPWR) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0724) per share and revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

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NET Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPWR opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $337.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. NET Power has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NET Power news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,000. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,261. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 16.4% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,840,000 shares of the company's stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in NET Power by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 401,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 346,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NET Power by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in NET Power by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 444,734 shares of the company's stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 221,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in NET Power by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,793 shares of the company's stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NPWR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NET Power from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut NET Power from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NET Power currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NET Power

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company's core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

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