NetEase (NTES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $4.3439 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $128.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. NetEase has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $159.55.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NetEase's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Wall Street Zen lowered NetEase from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded NetEase from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetEase

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Paul William Boltz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $1,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 12,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,210.90. This trade represents a 45.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 3,381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 479.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company's stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc NASDAQ: NTES is a Chinese technology company headquartered in Hangzhou that develops and operates Internet services and products. Founded in 1997 by William Ding (Ding Lei), the company has grown from an early web portal and e-mail provider into a diversified online services group. William Ding has served as the company's founder and long-time leader, guiding its expansion into games, digital content and consumer services.

The company's primary business is interactive entertainment: NetEase Games designs, develops and publishes PC and mobile games for domestic and international audiences, offering a mix of self-developed franchises and titles published under licensing and strategic partnerships.

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