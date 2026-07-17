Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Cowen from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the Internet television network's stock. TD Cowen's price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.50% from the stock's previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.12.

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Netflix Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03. Netflix has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,686.2% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 117,351 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110,781 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 84,291 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix continued to post strong underlying profitability, with operating income of $4.19 billion and earnings per share slightly ahead of estimates. Netflix Q2 2026 earnings report

Netflix continued to post strong underlying profitability, with operating income of and earnings per share slightly ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remained constructive, with Citi reiterating a Buy rating and other bulls pointing to margin expansion, ad growth, and stable engagement as longer-term support. Citi maintains Buy rating on Netflix

Some analysts remained constructive, with Citi reiterating a rating and other bulls pointing to margin expansion, ad growth, and stable engagement as longer-term support. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix also highlighted new growth avenues such as advertising, live events, video games, creator content, and vertical video, which may help the long-term story but did not offset the near-term disappointment. Netflix new growth initiatives

Netflix also highlighted new growth avenues such as advertising, live events, video games, creator content, and vertical video, which may help the long-term story but did not offset the near-term disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Management’s weaker Q3 guidance and reduced disclosure of viewing-hour data intensified investor worries about slowing engagement and less transparency, adding to the selloff. Reuters on Netflix weak forecast

Management’s weaker Q3 guidance and reduced disclosure of viewing-hour data intensified investor worries about slowing engagement and less transparency, adding to the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness is also weighing on sentiment, with a Nasdaq selloff and concern around AI spending and semiconductor stocks amplifying pressure on NFLX shares. Tech selloff intensifies

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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