Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Pivotal Research from $96.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the Internet television network's stock. Pivotal Research's price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Citic Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.53.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $74.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix continued to post strong underlying profitability, with operating income of $4.19 billion and earnings per share slightly ahead of estimates. Netflix Q2 2026 earnings report

Netflix continued to post strong underlying profitability, with operating income of and earnings per share slightly ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remained constructive, with Citi reiterating a Buy rating and other bulls pointing to margin expansion, ad growth, and stable engagement as longer-term support. Citi maintains Buy rating on Netflix

Some analysts remained constructive, with Citi reiterating a rating and other bulls pointing to margin expansion, ad growth, and stable engagement as longer-term support. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix also highlighted new growth avenues such as advertising, live events, video games, creator content, and vertical video, which may help the long-term story but did not offset the near-term disappointment. Netflix new growth initiatives

Netflix also highlighted new growth avenues such as advertising, live events, video games, creator content, and vertical video, which may help the long-term story but did not offset the near-term disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Management’s weaker Q3 guidance and reduced disclosure of viewing-hour data intensified investor worries about slowing engagement and less transparency, adding to the selloff. Reuters on Netflix weak forecast

Management’s weaker Q3 guidance and reduced disclosure of viewing-hour data intensified investor worries about slowing engagement and less transparency, adding to the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness is also weighing on sentiment, with a Nasdaq selloff and concern around AI spending and semiconductor stocks amplifying pressure on NFLX shares. Tech selloff intensifies

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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