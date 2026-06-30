Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 3.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.40. Approximately 48,619,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 45,361,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research upped their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $9,341,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 51,897 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,140 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here