Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Here's What Happened

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.63 and last traded at $71.8360. 47,585,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 45,110,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $302.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Netflix by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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