Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 2.8% - Should You Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $72.39. 46,894,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 45,891,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.Netflix's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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