NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

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View Our Latest Research Report on NTGR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETGEAR news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,031,968.42. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,323 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $733.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $182.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. NETGEAR's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc NASDAQ: NTGR is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

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