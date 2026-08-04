NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $71,640.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR - Get Free Report) insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $71,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 154,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,679,263.24. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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NETGEAR Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $24.56. 325,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,041. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.19 million, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.20. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Windward Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,468,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,020,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 548,911 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 256,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 77.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,462 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares during the period. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NETGEAR

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc NASDAQ: NTGR is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

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