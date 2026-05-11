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Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Netlist logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Netlist shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $3.32 and last changing hands at $3.30, up from a prior close of $3.02.
  • The company’s recent quarter showed EPS of -$0.01, matching estimates, while revenue came in at $75.72 million, well above the $44.00 million analyst forecast.
  • Netlist now has a market cap of about $1.10 billion, and its stock has risen sharply above its 50-day moving average of $1.68 and 200-day moving average of $1.15.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Netlist.

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 727455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Netlist Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million.

Netlist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netlist, Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory and storage subsystems for enterprise and data center applications. The company's product portfolio encompasses advanced memory modules, nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) solid-state drives and intelligent memory expansion systems. These solutions are engineered to boost memory density, bandwidth and overall system performance in hyperscale, cloud computing and high-performance computing environments.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Netlist serves customers across the Americas and Asia through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution partners.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Netlist Right Now?

Before you consider Netlist, you'll want to hear this.

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While Netlist currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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