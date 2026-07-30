NetScout Systems (NTCT) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to announce earnings of $0.3833 per share and revenue of $196.1720 million for the quarter. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 1.9%

NetScout Systems stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetScout Systems

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 8,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,121 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,285.09. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,450. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,109 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 150,076 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,493 shares of the technology company's stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 39,894 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 413.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 68,879 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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