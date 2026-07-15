Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.1053.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netskope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netskope in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Netskope from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Netskope from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netskope from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

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Insider Transactions at Netskope

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Viii purchased 610,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,639.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 610,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,639.62. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 1,313,827 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $12,074,070.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 336,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,089,429.87. This represents a 79.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,833,380 shares of company stock valued at $21,960,909 and have sold 3,529,696 shares valued at $33,002,807. 25.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netskope

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netskope in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Netskope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,107,000. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netskope by 88.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

More Netskope News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director William J. G. Griffith bought 241,628 shares on July 10 at $12.26 per share, a $3.0 million purchase that raised his stake by 39.6%, signaling strong insider confidence. SEC filing

Director William J. G. Griffith bought 241,628 shares on July 10 at $12.26 per share, a $3.0 million purchase that raised his stake by 39.6%, signaling strong insider confidence. Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Viii also bought 241,628 shares on July 10 for $3.0 million, a notable increase in ownership that may be viewed as a bullish vote of confidence. SEC filing

Major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Viii also bought 241,628 shares on July 10 for $3.0 million, a notable increase in ownership that may be viewed as a bullish vote of confidence. Positive Sentiment: Griffith added another 64,771 shares on July 13 at $12.42 per share, bringing his ownership up by 7.6% and reinforcing the insider-buying trend. SEC filing

Griffith added another 64,771 shares on July 13 at $12.42 per share, bringing his ownership up by 7.6% and reinforcing the insider-buying trend. Positive Sentiment: Iconiq Strategic Partners Viii bought an additional 64,771 shares on July 13 at $12.42 per share, further boosting sentiment around the stock. SEC filing

Iconiq Strategic Partners Viii bought an additional 64,771 shares on July 13 at $12.42 per share, further boosting sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Netskope saw unusual options activity, with call-option volume rising to 4,158 contracts, about 83% above the average daily level, which can signal speculative bullish positioning.

Netskope saw unusual options activity, with call-option volume rising to 4,158 contracts, about 83% above the average daily level, which can signal speculative bullish positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlighting the insider purchases may be adding to investor attention, but they largely repeat the same transaction details. Article

Netskope Price Performance

NASDAQ NTSK opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Netskope has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netskope will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Netskope Company Profile

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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