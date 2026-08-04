NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.45. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 39,206 shares changing hands.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTWK

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,151 shares of the software maker's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the software maker's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company's stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded enterprise software provider specializing in asset finance and leasing solutions. Headquartered in Calabasas, California, the company was founded in 1997 by Najeeb Ghauri, who continues to serve as its chief executive officer. NetSol has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end digital solutions tailored to the finance, leasing, and rental industries, enabling clients to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.

The company's flagship offering, NFS Ascent, is a configurable, modular platform that supports the entire contract lifecycle—from origination and credit approval through servicing and end-of-term processing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NetSol Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NetSol Technologies wasn't on the list.

While NetSol Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here