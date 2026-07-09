Go Pro
→ PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now … (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
NetSol Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NetSol Technologies shares moved above their 200-day moving average on Wednesday, with the stock trading as high as $4.61 before last changing hands at $4.51. The 200-day moving average was $3.68.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains neutral, as Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of “Hold.”
  • The company posted better-than-expected quarterly results, reporting EPS of $0.11 versus the $0.08 estimate and revenue of $19.83 million, ahead of the $15.10 million consensus.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $4.61. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 9,581 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 33,588.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,844 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,151 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,169 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company's stock.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded enterprise software provider specializing in asset finance and leasing solutions. Headquartered in Calabasas, California, the company was founded in 1997 by Najeeb Ghauri, who continues to serve as its chief executive officer. NetSol has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end digital solutions tailored to the finance, leasing, and rental industries, enabling clients to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.

The company's flagship offering, NFS Ascent, is a configurable, modular platform that supports the entire contract lifecycle—from origination and credit approval through servicing and end-of-term processing.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NetSol Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider NetSol Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NetSol Technologies wasn't on the list.

While NetSol Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
By Jessica Mitacek | July 2, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026

Recent Videos

The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines