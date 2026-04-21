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NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
NETSTREIT logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • NETSTREIT announced a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share (payable June 15; record and ex-dividend date June 1), a 300% increase from the prior $0.22 and implying a 16.8% yield.
  • The company currently has a payout ratio of 303.4%, meaning it cannot cover the dividend with current earnings and is relying on its balance sheet, though analysts forecast $1.38 EPS next year which would lower the implied payout to about 63.8%.
  • In the latest quarter NETSTREIT reported EPS of $0.06 (missing estimates by $0.01) while revenue beat at $57.06 million, and it set FY2026 guidance of $1.360–$1.390 in EPS.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a 300.0% increase from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NETSTREIT has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 303.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NTST opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 232.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Read More

Dividend History for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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