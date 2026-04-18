NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

NTST has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.77.

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NETSTREIT Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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