Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as low as $5.99. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 145,222 shares trading hands.

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Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.0%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,883 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 112.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,819 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

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