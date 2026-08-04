Go Pro
→ Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as low as $5.99. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 145,222 shares trading hands.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.0%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,883 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 112.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,819 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Right Now?

Before you consider Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund wasn't on the list.

While Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines