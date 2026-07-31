Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $204.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Neurocrine Biosciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Needham raised Neurocrine Biosciences’ price target to $204 from $200 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying roughly 10% upside from the reported $185.50 share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable: Neurocrine has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $194.95, with recent upgrades and positive coverage from several firms.
  • Shares were up 2.6% and near their 52-week high, while institutional investors owned 92.59% of the company; insiders sold 395,422 shares worth about $62.4 million over the prior three months.
  • Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $185.50 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $167.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $186.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.32, for a total transaction of $4,133,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,621,975.20. This represents a 61.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,435,772. The trade was a 30.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 395,422 shares of company stock valued at $62,448,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company's stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences Right Now?

Before you consider Neurocrine Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neurocrine Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines