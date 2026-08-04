NeuroPace (NPCE) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $22.6130 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million.

Get NeuroPace alerts: Sign Up

NeuroPace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 60,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,962. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,679 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 94.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,845 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,836 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPCE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NPCE

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc is a medical device company based in Mountain View, California, that develops innovative neuromodulation systems for the treatment of neurological disorders. Founded in the late 1990s out of research at Stanford University, the company's mission centers on delivering closed-loop, “smart” therapies that monitor and respond to electrical activity in the brain. In 2020, NeuroPace completed its initial public offering and now trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker NPCE.

The company's flagship product, the RNS® System, is an implantable device designed for adults with medically refractory focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NeuroPace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NeuroPace wasn't on the list.

While NeuroPace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here