Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME) Short Interest Update

Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 723,033 shares, a growth of ∞ from the June 30th total of 0 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Get Neutron alerts: Sign Up

Neutron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Neutron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst coverage is bullish: JPMorgan initiated coverage with an “overweight” rating and a $35 price target, while Needham assigned a “buy” rating and a $36 target. Citizens JMP began coverage with a “market outperform” rating and a $45 target, implying substantial potential upside. JPMorgan Chase Begins Coverage on Neutron Needham Initiates Coverage on Neutron Citizens JMP Initiates Coverage on Neutron

JPMorgan initiated coverage with an “overweight” rating and a $35 price target, while Needham assigned a “buy” rating and a $36 target. Citizens JMP began coverage with a “market outperform” rating and a $45 target, implying substantial potential upside. Positive Sentiment: Additional major-firm endorsements reinforce the upside case: Goldman Sachs rated Neutron “buy” with a $39 target, and Evercore rated it “outperform” with a $40 target. KeyCorp also upgraded the shares to “strong-buy.” These ratings may be supporting the stock by improving institutional visibility after the IPO. Analyst Coverage and Ratings

Goldman Sachs rated Neutron “buy” with a $39 target, and Evercore rated it “outperform” with a $40 target. KeyCorp also upgraded the shares to “strong-buy.” These ratings may be supporting the stock by improving institutional visibility after the IPO. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp expects earnings to improve materially: The firm forecasts a loss of $0.23 per share for fiscal 2026, followed by positive earnings of $1.41 in 2027 and $1.97 in 2028. The projected transition to profitability provides a longer-term growth catalyst and accompanies KeyCorp’s “strong-buy” rating.

The firm forecasts a loss of $0.23 per share for fiscal 2026, followed by positive earnings of $1.41 in 2027 and $1.97 in 2028. The projected transition to profitability provides a longer-term growth catalyst and accompanies KeyCorp’s “strong-buy” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term profitability remains limited: KeyCorp estimates a $0.24-per-share loss in the second quarter of 2026, followed by $0.86 in the third quarter and only $0.01 in the fourth quarter. Investors may therefore focus on execution and whether Neutron can meet the optimistic earnings trajectory.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIME. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore began coverage on Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neutron has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIME

Insider Buying and Selling at Neutron

In other Neutron news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,834,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 668,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,721,475. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,477,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,833,775. This represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Neutron Stock Performance

Neutron stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Neutron has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.99.

About Neutron

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Neutron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neutron wasn't on the list.

While Neutron currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here