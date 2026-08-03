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Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Stock Price Down 4.7% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Neutron logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Neutron shares fell 4.7% to about $28.15 in Monday trading, with volume down 62% from the average session.
  • Analysts remain broadly optimistic: Neutron has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $38.29, with recent targets ranging from $33 to $45.
  • Company insiders recently sold shares, including CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting’s sale of 99,115 shares and Director Zhoujia Bao’s sale of 73,397 shares, both at $25 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Shares of Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.1510. Approximately 112,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 296,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIME shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neutron in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neutron to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neutron currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIME

Neutron Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,775. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,721,475. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

About Neutron

(Get Free Report)

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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