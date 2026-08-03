Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Stock Price Down 4.7% - Here's Why

Shares of Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $28.1510. Approximately 112,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 296,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIME shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neutron in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neutron to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neutron currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIME

Neutron Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,775. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,721,475. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

About Neutron

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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