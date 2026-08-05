Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Trading 9.5% Higher on Earnings Beat

Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.26 and last traded at $34.03. Approximately 256,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 317,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.74.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LIME shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neutron in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neutron in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on Neutron in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Neutron to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neutron

Insider Buying and Selling at Neutron

In other news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,721,475. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,477,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,833,775. This represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Neutron Stock Performance

About Neutron

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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