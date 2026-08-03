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New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
New Era Energy & Digital logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NUAI shares opened lower, falling from a prior close of $4.66 to $4.41 before trading at $5.0450 on volume of about 3 million shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: ratings range from “strong sell” to “strong buy,” but the consensus is “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $10.33.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share on $0.80 million in revenue, alongside a negative net margin of 2,592.43%; institutional investors own 21.9% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Shares of New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.41. New Era Energy & Digital shares last traded at $5.0450, with a volume of 3,034,230 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of New Era Energy & Digital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Texas Capital raised New Era Energy & Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut New Era Energy & Digital from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $10.00 price objective on New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Era Energy & Digital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUAI

New Era Energy & Digital Stock Up 7.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative net margin of 2,592.43% and a negative return on equity of 687.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that New Era Energy & Digital Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,614,504 shares of the company's stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 858,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Era Energy & Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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