New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.8333.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 1.4%

NFE opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $193.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy is an integrated global energy infrastructure company focused on the development, construction and operation of natural gas-to-power projects and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. The company sources LNG and delivers it via a network of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), onshore regasification terminals, and small-scale LNG carriers. By providing reliable natural gas supply solutions, New Fortress Energy aims to displace higher-carbon fuels in power generation, industrial and marine sectors.

The company's core activities include the design, development and operation of FSRUs and onshore regasification terminals that convert cryogenic LNG back to gas for delivery into domestic transmission networks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider New Fortress Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New Fortress Energy wasn't on the list.

While New Fortress Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here