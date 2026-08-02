New Fortress Energy (NFE) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 resultson Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.21). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 164.16% and a negative return on equity of 253.73%. The company had revenue of $226.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.60 million. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts: Sign Up

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 2.6%

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 438,944 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,709 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 35,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,503 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,531 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded New Fortress Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy is an integrated global energy infrastructure company focused on the development, construction and operation of natural gas-to-power projects and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. The company sources LNG and delivers it via a network of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), onshore regasification terminals, and small-scale LNG carriers. By providing reliable natural gas supply solutions, New Fortress Energy aims to displace higher-carbon fuels in power generation, industrial and marine sectors.

The company's core activities include the design, development and operation of FSRUs and onshore regasification terminals that convert cryogenic LNG back to gas for delivery into domestic transmission networks.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider New Fortress Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New Fortress Energy wasn't on the list.

While New Fortress Energy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here