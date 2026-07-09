New Horizon Aircraft (HOVR) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect New Horizon Aircraft to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect New Horizon Aircraft to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

Shares of HOVR stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. New Horizon Aircraft has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Horizon Aircraft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in New Horizon Aircraft in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Horizon Aircraft during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Horizon Aircraft in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Horizon Aircraft in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Horizon Aircraft in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.50.

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About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

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