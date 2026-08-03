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New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
New Mountain Finance logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • New Mountain Finance matched earnings expectations with quarterly EPS of $0.26, but revenue of $39.02 million fell well short of the $62.78 million analyst estimate. The company reported an 11.14% return on equity and a negative 18.65% net margin.
  • Shares rose 4.9% to $7.23 in Monday trading, though the stock remains below its 52-week high of $10.71. NMFC has a market capitalization of approximately $682.9 million and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with five Hold ratings and two Sell ratings producing a consensus “Reduce” rating and an average price target of $9.08. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company.
  • Interested in New Mountain Finance? Here are five stocks we like better.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.78 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. 779,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised New Mountain Finance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded New Mountain Finance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised New Mountain Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMFC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,038,662 shares of the company's stock worth $18,776,000 after buying an additional 443,016 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,326,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $7,450,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 191,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company's stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company's investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

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Earnings History for New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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