New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Director Sells $95,280.00 in Stock

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU - Get Free Report) Director Yue Zhuge sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $95,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,100. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.11. 1,283,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $378,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 168.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EDU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. New Street Research set a $56.50 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.54.

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About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group NYSE: EDU is one of China's leading providers of private educational services, specializing in language training, test preparation and consulting for overseas study. The company's offerings span a range of subjects, including English language instruction, preparatory courses for examinations such as the TOEFL, GRE and GMAT, and K-12 after-school tutoring. New Oriental's curriculum is delivered through a combination of in-person learning centers and digital platforms, enabling students across various regions to access its educational resources.

Founded in 1993 by Michael Yu Minhong in Beijing, New Oriental began as a small language school and quickly expanded its footprint.

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