NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $1.8770 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 943.23%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect NewAmsterdam Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,185,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,870.02. This trade represents a 81.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,713,550. Company insiders own 12.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 288,134 shares of the company's stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 34,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the company's stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company's stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

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