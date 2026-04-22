Free Trial
â†’ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Newell Brands logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts give Newell Brands a consensus rating of Hold from 11 analysts (1 sell, 6 hold, 4 buy) with an average one‑year price target of about $5.23.
  • Shares trade near $4.24 with a market cap around $1.8B; the most recent quarter delivered $0.18 EPS (in line) and $1.90B revenue (slightly above), but the company has a negative net margin and guided Q1 to a loss of –0.120 to –0.080 EPS.
  • Newell pays a quarterly dividend of $0.07 (annualized $0.28, yield ~6.6%) and is heavily institutionally owned, with hedge funds and other institutions holding roughly 92.5% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.2250.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 18,670,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,835,000 after buying an additional 3,549,220 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Newell Brands by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,288,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 640,970 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,972,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Newell Brands by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 251,012 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,786,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. Newell Brands's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.120--0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Newell Brands's payout ratio is currently -41.18%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Newell Brands Right Now?

Before you consider Newell Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newell Brands wasn't on the list.

While Newell Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines