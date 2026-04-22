Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.2250.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 18,670,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,835,000 after buying an additional 3,549,220 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Newell Brands by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,288,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 640,970 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,972,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Newell Brands by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 251,012 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,786,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. Newell Brands's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.120--0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Newell Brands's payout ratio is currently -41.18%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Further Reading

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