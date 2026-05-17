Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.0556.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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Newell Brands Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NWL stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.Newell Brands's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Newell Brands news, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,901.50. This trade represents a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 19.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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