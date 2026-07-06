Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.9444.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

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Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $5.83 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.87. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently -41.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 464,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,016.40. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $39,602.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 202,750 shares of company stock worth $812,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,019,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,782 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,166,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059,209 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 18,802,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,257,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,615,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,371,000 after purchasing an additional 295,001 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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