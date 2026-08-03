Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential downside of 17.83% from the stock's previous close.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newell Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.22.

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Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. 8,891,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,987. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 867 shares in the company, valued at $3,901.50. This represents a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 202,750 shares of company stock worth $812,396 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,166,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,741,000 after buying an additional 14,059,209 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1,568.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,795,058 shares of the company's stock worth $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,581 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,019,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Further Reading

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