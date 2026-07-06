Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Down 5.7% - Here's Why

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.50. 995,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,767,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The firm's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently -41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 464,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,672,016.40. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,396 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 29.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 775,131 shares of the company's stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 175,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,984 shares of the company's stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 181,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,302,018 shares of the company's stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 153,658 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 47.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 63,846 shares of the company's stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,326,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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